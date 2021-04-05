MONTREAL -- It appears Quebec's premier will soon make an announcement of some sort on the province's COVID-19 situation, but no hints have been offered as to what that is.

A press release was released on Monday night announcement Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Christian Dube and head of Public Health Horacio Arruda would hold a press conference at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The release did not indicate what subjects the three would address. CTV News Montreal will stream the press conference live online.

Pundits have noted that press conferences scheduled at 5 p.m. have usually been used to announce new public health measures.

The announcement will come as Quebec grapples with a third wave of the pandemic. Monday saw 1,252 new cases and active cases exceeded 10,000.

In total, 10,697 people have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

It also comes after a major one-day drop in vaccinations against the virus. On Sunday, only 22,494 doses were administered, after the previous six days had each seen more than 40,000 doses. While Quebec has administered a total of 1,552,215 doses, it has received 2,127,605.