MONTREAL -- Quebec appears to be on the cusp of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine to more priority groups.

Health Minister Christian Dube said in a Twitter post that the province is adjusting operations, which he noted "is normal when changing priority group."

He also said people with chronic illnesses and essential workers will be vaccinated "soon," but did not provide further details.

His social media comments come ahead of a special 5 p.m. news conference Tuesday with Premier Francois Legault and public health director Horacio Arruda. The government is expected to make a major announcement, though details of what they will say is not yet known.

The age limit for appointments for regions outside of Montreal was also lowered to 60 and older Tuesday. Those regions include the Outaouais, Monteregie. Abitibi-Témiscamingue and the North Shore. Montrealers in that age group can also book an appointment to get a shot.

Elsewhere in Quebec, the age limit is capped at 65 and older.

There have been calls to roll out the vaccination campaign to essential workers, including daycare providers who say they fear the effects of the third wave on their operations.

Tuesday morning, Daniel Pare, the head of the vaccination campaign in Quebec, told radio station 98.5 FM that approximately 5,000 appointments went unfilled over the Easter weekend.

However, Pare said none of the doses were wasted and were kept safe in freezers.