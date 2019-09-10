Puppy pool party fundraiser closes out summer at Viking Pool
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 9:34PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 9:50PM EDT
It's a puppy pool party!
Viking Pool in Pointe-Claire made way for an end-of-summer tradition Monday night, when four-legged friends splashed and played in the pool!
It was all for a good cause: at $5 per furball, all funds raised went to Animatch non-profit dog adoption service.
The bigger dogs played with tennis balls and paddled in the big pool, while the pocket-sized pooches stuck to the baby pool.
It was the third annual event - with hopefully more to come!
Watch the video above to see the dogs in all their glory...
Latest Montreal News
- A judge has rejected a lawsuit against Osheaga over Travis Scott's late appearance
- Puppy pool party fundraiser closes out summer at Viking Pool
- Police looking for information on 2016 killing of a Mafia boss
- This new MMFA exhibit lets you see into the lives of the Ancient Egyptians
- A boy's testimony about killing heard in double murder trial