Montreal's Metro will have extended service hours on New Year’s Eve

To help Montrealers celebrate the holidays safely, the Metro will run later than usual on New Year’s Eve.

The last-train times will vary from one Metro station to another, and riders are encouraged to look at the Société de transport de Montréal (STM)’s website.

Only the Blue Line will run on its usual schedule as the main festivities — like the New Year’s show in the Old Port — take place near stations on the Green, Orange and Yellow lines.

The STM said that, in previous years, ridership wasn’t high enough to warrant extended service hours on the Blue Line but assured that the night buses will meet demand in the area.

“The extended métro service will help make travel safer and more efficient on New Year’s Eve for customers planning to celebrate. Of course, night buses will also be running as usual,” the STM said in a news release.

Holiday contest

The STM also wants to “bring the magic of the holiday season to life” in the Metro by swapping out six stations’ names with holiday-themed puns and festive banners.

Montrealers have the chance to win a full-sized print of the Métro-Ho-Ho map by finding the stations that temporarily changed their names and following the STM’s clues on social media.

The transit authority is also calling for donations to Réchaud-Bus, a volunteer-run non-profit that delivers hot meals to underprivileged children in Montreal. The seasonal Metro banners each have a QR code people can scan to donate.