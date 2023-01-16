Outgoing union federation president Boyer worries about 'two backward-looking parties' and fears for social programs

Quebec's largest union federation's outgoing president Daniel Boyer is warning voters against the "two backward-looking parties" of Eric Duhaime and Pierre Poilievre, saying that if the latter is elected to power in the next federal election, it will attack social programs and unions.

The president of the 600,000-member Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) gave the opening address on Monday at the federation's 33rd convention, which is taking place this week.

Boyer described the Conservative parties in Quebec and Canada as parties that have successfully "channelled the anger of the disaffected of all stripes," and that could strengthen each other.

In the public sector, as negotiations begin, the FTQ President also warned that "Quebec will hit a wall" if wages and working conditions are not significantly improved.

He said these public service workers are stretched to the limit, and the shortage is affecting several trades and professions.

"But the government, with its nine per cent five-year offer tabled in December, seemed to send the 'guardian angels' to hell," said Boyer.