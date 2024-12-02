Four unions issue strike mandates at Hydro-Quebec

Four unions representing several thousand workers have given themselves a pressure tactics mandate that could go as far as an unlimited strike at Hydro-Québec.

The mandate has not yet been exercised, but the unions have it on their tool belts.

All four are under the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the largest union affiliated to the FTQ.

The Syndicat des spécialistes et professionnel(le)s, which represents 5,430 members, voted 98.5 per cent in favour of the strike mandate.

The Syndicat des employé(e)s de techniques professionnelles et de bureau, representing 2,300 workers, had a 96 per cent approval.

The Syndicat des employé(e)s de réseau d'Hydro-Québec, representing 195 members, voted 98 per cent in favour of the strike mandate.

The last union in the running, the Syndicat des infirmières et infirmiers de chantier, which represents around fifty members, voted 96 per cent in favour of the strike mandate.

CUPE describes this as “a real wave of votes in favour of strike action at Hydro-Québec.” The locals concerned declined to be interviewed.

Hydro-Québec management declined a request for comment, saying it did not want to interfere with the negotiations underway.

“Hydro-Québec is making every effort in the discussions underway with its union partners and is therefore confident of reaching agreements,” it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 2, 2024.