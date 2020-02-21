MONTREAL -- Protesters blocking train tracks in St-Lambert, south of Montreal, appeared Friday evening to begin striking their campsite after several meetings with police officers.

Earlier, police surrounded the camp, raising the spectre of police intervention to forcibly remove them from the tracks. Officers have blocked access to the site, ostensibly preventing the protesters from receiving supplies like firewood and food.

The protesters said they would give a statement at 10 p.m. It was unclear if they all planned to leave the scene.

Small groups of police early Friday evening met with the protesters, trying to negotiate a peaceful end to the blockade, the officers said. Police wearing tactical gear who had earlier stood opposite the protesters left the scene.

A bailiff on Thursday night served the protesters with an injunction demanding they dismantle their barricades and leave.

Some journalists at the scene tweeted Friday afternoon that they had been moved back beyond police tape and suspected police would intervene imminently.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the barricades must come down, insisting that “the law must be upheld.” But Trudeau did not go as far as to instruct police to take action.

The St-Lambert blockade has snarled commuter train service to Mont-Saint-Hilaire, south of Montreal, for two straight days.

Protestors came over to say they’ll make a statement at 10 pm. Police went over to speak to protestors again. - three times now over the past couple of hours. Group of protestors still hunkered down off to the side of the rail tracks. #CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/VyuUxcOOJj — Shuyee Lee (@sleeCJAD) February 21, 2020

Police cruisers are regularly passing in front of the barricade, where activists have set up tents and makeshift shelters.

"We are not interested in talking to the media about a possible police intervention," one of the protesters told The Canadian Press Friday morning. "This is an insignificant detail in the fight, it interests journalists only."

About 100 protesters initially built snowbanks on the CN track where it crosses Saint-Georges Street, near the intersection of Highways 116, 112 and 134.

Many of them have refused to identify themselves, saying "the cause goes far beyond the individuals; our identity is anecdotal, we are here to listen to the Wet'suwet'en."

This resident is not happy... He is telling demonstrators they need to go home.... in a colourful way... #CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/umHez8Zzjw — Elizabeth Zogalis (@EZogalis) February 21, 2020

The injunction granted to CN Rail by Superior Court Justice France Dulude authorized "any police services or peace officers" to assist the company in executing the order.



The group is demonstrating in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs of northern British Columbia, who oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory. However, elected chiefs along the pipeline’s route support the project.

"I am a settler," said Hannah Morrow, one of the demonstrators. "If I get arrested doing something like this, that's nothing compared with what other Indigenous people go through in this country all the time."

LEGAULT EXPECTS POLICE TO MOVE IN

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Friday he will leave it to police to enforce the injunction, but he hopes the blockade will be removed "rapidly."



Legault has previously criticized Trudeau's after he stayed mum on whether he would set a deadline for protesters to leave or be removed from the tracks.

The premier has even urged the federal government to coordinate forces in "every province at the same time."

He noted he is already in discussions with the management team of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) on the matter.

Railway blockades across the country have caused widespread passenger and cargo train delays and cancellations. Via Rail, which relies on CN’s tracks, has cancelled most of its service nationwide, and business leaders have expressed grave concerns about the economic toll of the shutdown.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.