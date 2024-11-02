Daylight saving time in Quebec: When do the clocks fall back?

It's that time of year again when we turn the clocks backward and gain that extra hour of much needed sleep.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. for most Canadians as we return to standard time.

The clocks roll forward by one hour on March 9, 2025.

The tradition, which started during the First World War, has been the subject of debate in recent years over whether or not to scrap it.

Last week, the Quebec government announced it was launching a public consultation on daylight saving time and could subsequently table legislation to abolish it altogether.

Quebec residents have until Dec. 1 to fill out the questionnaire.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said the time changes have "important impacts on the lives of Quebecers," and can cause a lack of concentration, irritability and fatigue, especially in children and teenagers.