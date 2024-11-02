MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Daylight saving time in Quebec: When do the clocks fall back?

    A clock can be seen in this stock image. (Pressmaster | Dreamstime.com) A clock can be seen in this stock image. (Pressmaster | Dreamstime.com)
    Share

    It's that time of year again when we turn the clocks backward and gain that extra hour of much needed sleep.

    Daylight saving time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. for most Canadians as we return to standard time.

    The clocks roll forward by one hour on March 9, 2025.

    The tradition, which started during the First World War, has been the subject of debate in recent years over whether or not to scrap it.

    Last week, the Quebec government announced it was launching a public consultation on daylight saving time and could subsequently table legislation to abolish it altogether.

    Quebec residents have until Dec. 1 to fill out the questionnaire.

    Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said the time changes have "important impacts on the lives of Quebecers," and can cause a lack of concentration, irritability and fatigue, especially in children and teenagers.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio

    Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News