Police say needles found in Halloween candies in Montreal, Longueuil

Police in the Montreal area say they are investigating two cases of needles being found in children's Halloween candy and are asking residents to be vigilant.

The Montreal police service (SPVM) said they had one case that was reported to them from a resident in the Pointe-aux-Trembles area after trick-or-treating in Anjou.

Police officers went to the woman's home to speak with her and recovered the chocolate "with the needle inserted inside" as evidence, spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils wrote in an email to CTV News.

According to police, the chocolate was handed out on de la Seine Avenue in the Anjou area. The case is now in the hands of investigators as police urge residents to be cautious with eating Halloween treats.

"We urge parents to be vigilant and to thoroughly inspect treats before consuming them. Any candy that is questionable or not in a recognized, well-sealed package must be thrown out," police said. "The SPVM invites citizens to report any similar incidents to us, either by contacting us or by visiting your local police station."

One case reported in Longueuil

Police on Montreal's South Shore are also investigating a similar case.

Longueuil police said in a news release on Friday that a needle was found in a chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in Vieux-Longueuil.

"The child was vigilant and was not injured, as the needle was found before the chocolate bar was eaten," the release said.

"Anyone with information about this type of incident should call 911."