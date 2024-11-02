Anti-suicide religious group files constitutional challenge against Waterloo, Que.
A Quebec religious group headed by a man who lost his son to suicide has filed a constitutional challenge against the municipality of Waterloo after it was ticketed for going door-to-door to share its message about suicide prevention.
Groupe Jaspe, a Christian group based in Magog, Que., received two tickets in February, worth over $900 after fees, for violating a city bylaw requiring non-profit groups to obtain a permit for "selling, collecting or soliciting in the municipality."
But rather than pay the tickets, Claude Tremblay, the group's president and founder, is taking the municipality to court for what he said is a violation of his Charter rights.
"The constitution gives us the right to share our faith,” Tremblay said in an interview.
The challenge argues that the bylaw's provisions “constitute a non-negligible obstacle to its practice of door-to-door canvassing” and therefore infringe on the group’s freedom of religion and expression as enshrined in Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The municipality of Waterloo was not immediately available for comment.
Tremblay's son died by suicide in 1997. Since the group’s founding in 1999, Tremblay said he has been going door-to-door with volunteers to help prevent others from taking their lives.
“I've been visiting homes for 24 years, and it's the best way because people are in their house. Its easier for them to share,” he said, adding that he talks to people about placing their faith in God and allowing Him to help them.
Tremblay said he has brought his Christian approach to 900 villages, 73 cities and 88 Indigenous communities in Canada.
Tremblay says his group has received multiple tickets over the past two decades, but none since winning a similar court case in 2015 in a different municipality on the grounds of religious freedom.
Lawyer Olivier Séguin represents Groupe Jaspe and works with The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms for Quebec cases, which is sponsoring the challenge. He said the current battle may play out differently in court.
Despite previous court rulings, including a 2001 decision in favour of Jehovah's Witnesses who were ticketed in Blainville, Que., he said he is expecting the municipality to invoke Quebec's secularism laws.
“The prosecutor for the City of Waterloo already mentioned that he would raise the fact that, since 2001, when the Court of Appeal judgment was rendered in Blainville … things have changed," said Séguin. "And one of the things that changed is Quebec’s secularism laws.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.
India trashes Canada for linking home minister to Sikh activist plot
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
Danielle Smith facing leadership review Saturday to close out UCP convention
Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer for the party's annual convention and will cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership so far.
Local sheriff asks FBI to investigate death of Black man found hanging in Alabama
The FBI is investigating the death of a Black man in Alabama, who was found hanging in an abandoned house, following a request from a local sheriff amid fears among community members who accuse local law enforcement of longstanding, unchecked misconduct.
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
Man says it's 'surreal' that officials euthanized pet squirrel Peanut
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio
Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.
Americans in Canada cast ballot ahead of U.S. election
Stephen Winters says watching the U.S. election campaign from Canada as a dual citizen is like a parent watching their kid play sports.
Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel, U.S. with 'a crushing response' over Israeli attack
Iran's supreme leader on Saturday threatened Israel and the U.S. with 'a crushing response' over attacks on Iran and its allies.
Kamala Harris slams GOP on manufacturing as she and Donald Trump hunt for votes on final weekend
Kamala Harris on Saturday criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for suggesting that Republicans might cut government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing as she and Republican Donald Trump embarked on one last weekend quest to round up every possible vote in the battleground states that will determine the next president.
