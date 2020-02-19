MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier François Legault said he's had enough when it comes to the rail blockades across the country. He is demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "show leadership" by doing something about it.

"Mr. Trudeau has to put a deadline in the next few days, not in the next few weeks," Legault insisted Wednesday. "Right now, we have jobs that are at stake. Even the manufacturers say [there may be] some layoffs…and I have to remind you that it's illegal, this blockage."

The demonstrations are in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline through their territory in northern British Columbia.

The premier said he's not opposed to police intervention, even urging the federal government to coordinate forces in "every province at the same time." He noted he is already in discussions with the management team of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) on the matter.

"Our economy, the Canadian economy, is suffering and we have to listen to Canadians," he insisted. "Yes, we have to respect Indigenous people, listen to them, but we also need to listen to Canadians, to Quebecers."

Legault said he's already spoken with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and is eager have a greater discussion with the premiers of all the provinces during a conference call convened by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe Wednesday afternoon.

Moe has argued the premiers' meeting is needed because the blockades have been up for almost two weeks and Trudeau has offered no course of action to protect the country's economic interests.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.