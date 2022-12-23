Powerful snowstorm causes power outages for more than 189,000 in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong winter storm system sweeps through the province.
On the cusp of the busy holiday travel weekend, more than 189,000 Hydro-Quebec customers lost electricity as of 9:30 a.m.
The hardest hit regions are Quebec City, the Laurentians and the Outaouais. Some residents in Quebec City lost their car shelters, commonly referred to as Tempos, due to the high winds, which prompted local police to urge people to secure the structures.
"Due to the weather forecast for today and tomorrow, the number of customers without power could continue to increase," Hydro-Quebec said in a notice to customers. "Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible."
Minor outages are reported in the Montreal area.
Several schools are closed in the Greater Montreal Area Friday as the powerful storm will bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds into the weekend.
"We may only see one of these storms every five or 10 years," Environment Canada meteorologist Mitch Meredith told The Canadian Press. "I've only seen a couple of storms like this in the last 20 years."
FLASH FREEZE WARNING ISSUED
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a flash freeze warning for the Montreal area just before 9 a.m. Friday as the temperature is expected to fall while the snow changes to rain. "Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops," the weather agency said Friday.
Montreal will reach a high of 5 C, but the colder air will bring it down to -3 C by the afternoon, bringing a risk of freezing rain.
The snowfall warning issued on Thursday ended Friday morning, but watches and warnings remain in effect in various regions stretching from Ontario to Atlantic Canada.
Environment Canada is calling for 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.
AIRLINES CANCEL, DELAY FLIGHTS
Late Thursday, WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia due to the storm.
The cancellations applied to airports in Toronto, as well in Ottawa, London, Montreal, and Waterloo.
Passengers watch the flight status board at Montreal-Trudeau airport during a powerful winter storm on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (CTV News)
Meanwhile, dozens of departing flights at the Montreal International Airport were delayed or cancelled Friday morning.
Air Canada said Friday that it had cancelled "a number of flights" in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, including all its flights out of Toronto's downtown island airport, citing the storm, reduced airport capacity and operational constraints.
Drivers are being urged to use caution as surfaces will be slick and hard to navigate with the rain-snow mix.
-- With files from The Canadian Press
This is a developing story that will be updated.
