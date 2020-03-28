MONTREAL -- The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) announced that a member of the Beaconsfield High School community has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

An initial message sent to parents on Saturday eroneously stated that two people had tested positive. LBPSB spokesperson Jim Hendry said two people from the same family had been tested, with only one testing positive. Both individuals are self-isolating.

The school board said that two individuals are members of the same family, but did not mention whether they were students or staff.

“We continue to diligently follow the directives from Sante Publique,” said Director General Cindy Finn. “In accordance with their protocol and to respect privacy concerns, the LBPSB cannot provide any additional information that may lead to the identification of the individuals.”

Sante Public suggests the probable dates of potential exposure are between Mar. 9 and Mar. 12.

There are currently 2,498 confirmed cases in Quebec.