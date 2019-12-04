MONTREAL -- The Port of Montreal's expansion plans are taking shape.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank on Wednesday announced it will be investing $300 million in the creation of a container terminal on land owned by the Port in the city of Contrecoeur, on the South Shore of the St. Lawrence River.

The final breakdown of the financing of the project, which is expected to cost between $750 million to $950 million, has yet to be finalized but is expected to include private money as well.

The Contrecoeur expansion is expected to create 5,000 jobs during the terminal's construction and 1,000 jobs once the terminal is operational.

Construction on the terminal was initially set to begin in 2021, but will first be subject to environmental evaluations, which will likely push the start date of the project to 2024.

The impact of the new terminal is expected to be significant, adding 1,200 trucks a day to local traffic, two to three ships a week on the St. Lawrence, and one train a day on the local rail line.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.