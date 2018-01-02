

CTV Montreal





Quebec's independent investigations bureau will be investigating the death of a man, 24, who died after being detained by Eeyou Eenou police on the Cree territory of Waskaganish.

First accounts indicate that police arrested the man in question. Relatives told police he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

At 11 p.m., while detained at the police station, the man began to complain of stomach pains. He was transferred to hospital 20 minutes later, but died at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Seven investigators with the BEI will arrive in Waskaganish, 750 km from Montreal, by 6 p.m. Tuesday night. The Surete du Quebec will provide support and resources during the investigation.