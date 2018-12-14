

CTV Montreal





A 28-year-old man was badly hurt after Longueuil police attempted to stop a driver.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Taschereau Blvd. when, according to officers, a police officer spotted a driver breaking the law.

The driver did not stop, and two kilometres down the road smashed into another vehicle.

The 28-year-old man driving the car that did not stop was badly hurt and taken to hospital for treatment. It's not known how seriously the two other passengers in the car, or the five people in the other car, were hurt.

Quebec's Independent office of investigations, the BEI, was notified overnight and their investigators arrived at 10:15 a.m. The Sureté du Quebec is assisting, with two crash reconstruction experts tapped to analyze the crash and what led up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BEI at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca