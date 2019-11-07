Longueuil police are hoping the public can help them track down the suspect of a break and enter caught on video.

On the evening of Sept. 28, the suspect allegedly broke into a home in St-Lambert by smashing the rear patio door. He allegedly stole jewelry and a laptop before he fled the home.

The man is white, about 55 years old, wears glasses and has a mustache.

Any information concerning this suspect or any other crime is asked to reach out anonymously to our Info-Azimut line by calling 450-646-8500.





Longueuil police are offering the following tips to avoid break-ins: