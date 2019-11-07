Police seek thief caught on video breaking in to St-Lambert home
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 5:20PM EST
The man was caught on video inside a St-Lambert home.
Longueuil police are hoping the public can help them track down the suspect of a break and enter caught on video.
On the evening of Sept. 28, the suspect allegedly broke into a home in St-Lambert by smashing the rear patio door. He allegedly stole jewelry and a laptop before he fled the home.
The man is white, about 55 years old, wears glasses and has a mustache.
Any information concerning this suspect or any other crime is asked to reach out anonymously to our Info-Azimut line by calling 450-646-8500.
Longueuil police are offering the following tips to avoid break-ins:
- Ask a neighbour to pay attention to any suspicious coming and goings at your home
- Leave your lights on
- Have your mail picked up
- Lock the doors
- Avoid leaving objects near the house that can help thieves access your windows and help them get into the house