Police searching for missing 4-year-old near Quebec City
Published Sunday, August 9, 2020 11:28PM EDT
Police are searching for 4-year-old Lea Fiset in an area near Quebec City. Fiset was last seen on the afternoon of Sun., Aug. 9, 2020. (Photo: Surete du Quebec)
MONTREAL -- Police were deployed on Sunday to locate a lost child near Quebec City.
The operation was centred near Donaldson St. in Shannon.
The missing child has been identified as 4-and-a-half-year-old Lea Fiset.
Fiset was last seen wearing a grey dress with fluorescent yellow stripes. She stands 2.5 feet tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.
According to the Surete du Quebec, she has been missing since around 5 p.m. on Sunday and her relatives have reason to fear for her health and safety.