MONTREAL -- Police were deployed on Sunday to locate a lost child near Quebec City.

The operation was centred near Donaldson St. in Shannon.

The missing child has been identified as 4-and-a-half-year-old Lea Fiset.

Fiset was last seen wearing a grey dress with fluorescent yellow stripes. She stands 2.5 feet tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Surete du Quebec, she has been missing since around 5 p.m. on Sunday and her relatives have reason to fear for her health and safety.