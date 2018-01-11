

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who’s been missing since Jan. 6.

Aya Rbha, 17, was last seen leaving her family’s St-Leonard home on that day. At the time, she was wearing a black Rudsak winter coat, a light pink and orange sweater, light blue pajama pants and black denim winter boots. She was carrying a large Tommy Hilfiger travel bag at the time.

Rbah stands 5’5 tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes.

Her family said she could be in Montreal or Ontario.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.