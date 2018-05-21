Police search landfill for father of man accused of murder
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 2:15PM EDT
Police searched a landfill in St-Etienne-Des-Gres on Monday for clues about the disappearance of a Trois-Rivieres man whose son is accused of killing a work colleague in Sherbrooke.
Gilles Giasson, 67, was reported missing on Friday by relatives who were worried after having not heard from him.
A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said investigators are operating on the thesis that Giasson was murdered.
Around 15 police officers were deployed to search the landfill and a crime scene technician is also on hand in case human remains are found.
Giasson shared an apartment with his 35-year-old son Francois Asselin, who was charged on Friday for the second-degree murder of Francois Lefebvre, as well as committing an indignity to a body.
Lefebvre’s body was discovered on Thursday in a truck belonging to the Trois-Rivieres company that employed him and Asselin.
Asselin pleaded not guilty to all charges.