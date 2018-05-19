

The Canadian Press





TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. - A 67-year-old man from Trois-Rivières, the father of the man accused of murdering his colleague at work in Sherbrooke on Thursday, has been reported missing.

Gilles Giasson was reported missing from his home on Sainte-Cécile St. on Friday evening by relatives, who were worried about not having heard from him.

Police fear Giasson was also victim of a murder, given "suspicious" elements found by SQ officers in the apartment he shared with his 35-year-old son, François Asselin.

The latter was charged Friday in Sherbrooke for the second-degree murder of François Lefebvre, as well as committing an indignity to a body. Asselin, who has a criminal record, pleaded not guilty.

Lefebvre, 59, was discovered dead Thursday morning in a truck belonging to the Trois-Rivieres delivery company that employs both men.

The homicide may have been committed in a hotel in Sherbrooke, police said.