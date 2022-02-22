Quebec police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy from Joliette who is missing.

Théo Galman was last seen on Monday on Ladouceur St. in Joliette. His loved ones have reason to fear for his safety, say Quebec provincial police.

He's described as 5'5" and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or to submit a confidential tip to 1-800-659-4264.