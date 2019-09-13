Montreal police are investigating a possible arson in Lasalle.

At 5:45 a.m. on Friday morning police received a call from the Montreal fire department asking for assistance at the scene of a fire on Thierry near Newman. The fire started in a commercial building that contains five units.

Police said the fire was quickly put out, with minimal damage to the building. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The investigation was transferred to the SPVM’s arson unit after objects were found on the roof that led police to believe it was criminal in nature.

Police said no witnesses have been located and there are currently no suspects.