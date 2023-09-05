Police report death of cyclist injured in Sherbrooke, Que. on Aug. 29

The 39-year-old cyclist who was involved in a collision with a car on the evening of Tuesday Aug. 29 in Sherbrooke has died.

Sherbrooke police (SPS) announced the sad news on Tuesday morning and added that the case had been referred to the Coroner's Office.

In its account of the events, the police stated that a motorist was travelling westbound on King Street West while the cyclist was travelling southbound on rue Fraser.

The cyclist collided with the car as he entered King West at high speed.

The two people in the vehicle, a driver and his passenger, were not injured.

The scene was examined by investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPS.

Witnesses to the accident were interviewed.

The identity and residence of the cyclist have not been released.