Cyclist in critical condition after collision with car in Sherbrooke, Que.

A 39-year-old cyclist was in critical condition following a collision with a car early Tuesday evening in Sherbrooke, Que.

The accident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at the intersection of King St. W and Fraser St., according to the Sherbrooke Police Department.

At the time, a motorist was travelling westbound on King St. W. At the same time, a cyclist travelling southbound on Fraser St. turned on to King and collided with the vehicle at high speed," said the SPS in its account of the events.

By Tuesday evening, the 39-year-old cyclist's life was still in danger. The two people in the vehicle, a driver and a passenger, were not injured.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were on the scene to survey the area and interview witnesses.

All hypotheses are still being considered at this time, according to police, which reported that traffic was at a standstill in the area on Tuesday evening.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2023