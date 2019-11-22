MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 46-year-old woman.

Francesca Caroli was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 20 at about 8:30 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since. It is out of character for her, say police, and investigators say they have reason to be concerned for her safety.

She was last seen wearing black Sorel winter boots, a black sweater with a black tank top with black leggings.

She is known to spend time in businesses and restaurants on Nuns' Island.

Anyone will information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911, visit their local police station or reach out to Info-Crime anonymously and confidentially and 514-393-1133 or online.