Advertisement
Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl who may be in danger
Published Saturday, September 11, 2021 2:03PM EDT
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Kimberly Borris, who was last seen Monday and may be in danger. SOURCE: SPVM
Share:
MONTREAL -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Kimberly Borris, who was last seen Monday.
Borris is around 5'2" tall and weighs around 130 pounds.
She has black hair, dark eyes and speaks French.
She was last seen in the Riviere-des-Prairies/Pointes aux Trembles borough wearing jogging pants and a black jacket.
Police fear she is with unsavoury company and may be in danger.
Those with information are asked to contact the SPVM's confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.