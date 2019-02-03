

Montreal police are looking for a 14-year-old runaway girl who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Lina Yamini is white and stands 1.5 metres tall and weighs 45 kilograms. She has brown hair and eyes and speaks French.

She was last seen at the Fabre metro station on Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m. Police believe she is in the Montreal area and she has been known to hang out at the McDonald’s on the corner of r Jean-Talon and Viau.

She was wearing a long black coat, brown Uggs-style boots and carrying a handbag.

Anyone with information on Yamini’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.