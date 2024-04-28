MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec to invest $603 million to protect the French language

    Quebec will invest $603 million over five years to counter the decline of French in the province, French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Sunday. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot Quebec will invest $603 million over five years to counter the decline of French in the province, French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Sunday. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot
    Share

    Quebec will invest $603 million over five years to counter the decline of French in the province, French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Sunday.

    He was joined by Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette, Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe, Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry, Education Minister Bernard Drainville and International Relations Minister Martine Biron, all members of the Groupe d'action pour l'avenir de la langue française.

    The Plan pour la langue française de Québec includes nine priorities, including annual monitoring of indicators of the linguistic situation in Quebec, increasing the percentage of economic immigrants who know French, and speeding up the process of obtaining permanent residency for foreign students graduating from French-language programs.

    "From these nine priorities flow 21 measures already implemented or to be deployed over the coming months to ensure the future of the French language," said Minister Roberge's office in a press release.

    More to come. 

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 28, 2024.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News