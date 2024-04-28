Quebec liquor board to cull spirits from shelves as local distillers struggle
The number of microdistilleries in Quebec has boomed in the last decade, growing from less than a dozen to about 70.
But a decision by Quebec's liquor corporation to cull up to 200 homegrown products from its stores is a sign of the growing pains felt by an industry struggling with strong competition, onerous regulations and a tough economy, distillers say.
The Société des alcools du Québec, or SAQ, announced last week that it plans to withdraw 150 to 200 lower-selling Quebec spirits from store shelves by winter 2025. The SAQ currently stocks over 600 Quebec spirits.
"The space they currently occupy on shelves will be freed up for products that customers demand but that struggle to find room in an overly large assortment," the provincial Crown corporation said in an email. It added it was working with the Union québécoise des microdistilleries, a group representing distillers, to come up with new rules in the coming months.
Paul Cirka, the president of Montreal-based Cirka distilleries, said the situation at the SAQ is the result of an industry that has expanded rapidly, without more available shelf space and with almost no other opportunities to sell. The result, he said, is some producers "throwing products" at the SAQ, which he said indiscriminately put them all on the shelves to see what resonated.
"To some degree the SAQ created this problem, and now they don't know how to manage it because they have no clear creative or management outlook that looks at a solution," he said in a phone interview. He fears the SAQ lacks vision on what products to stock and where, which could result in some promising products being cut because they haven't gotten enough visibility or advertising.
And even if distilleries sell their products directly to consumers from their own premises — the only other way allowed — they still have to remit about half the sale price to the SAQ, not including taxes. He said that amount is much higher than what other provinces collect from small distilleries.
"If they are pulling products off of retail shelves, and those are still viable products that you can sell out of your distillery, there's no reason that the SAQ should be given the markup," said Cirka, whose distillery produces gin, whisky and vodka that is sold by the SAQ.
Samuel Gaudette, co-founder of Comont distillery in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, said the SAQ made a mistake in not regulating what spirits it stocks from the beginning.
However, he said that suddenly reducing products, without allowing producers another outlet, “will definitely suffocate smaller players and especially those just starting out.” He said it would also stifle creativity.
“By wanting to remove more niche products that necessarily have fewer sales, the message they send to distilleries is simple: they are looking for mass products to maximize sales and satisfy the general public,” Gaudette wrote in an email.
Joelle Bolduc, the co-owner of les Esprits Tordus micro-distillery in l’Assomption, north of Montreal, says she's cautiously optimistic that SAQ's plan to be more discerning about what it carries might create more room for new and innovative products.
"There are distilleries that offer six different kinds of gin," she said. "Do we really need so many gins from one distillery? Beyond that, do we really need 300 types of Quebec gins?"
But she says adjusting the SAQ's offerings won't be enough to solve the industry's problems.
She notes that several well-known distilleries have closed down or filed for bankruptcy protection in the last year. She says the COVID-19 pandemic, an economic downturn and an "explosion" in the number of distilleries haven't helped, but neither has Quebec's restrictive sales model.
She notes that she has to pay half her sales to the SAQ even though they don't stock her bottles.
"Our products are sold only at the distillery, but I still have to send the SAQ 52 per cent of the price of my bottle, even if they don't offer me a single service in marketing it," she said.
Bolduc and her husband, who have been in business for two years, produce an eau-de-vie, similar to a brandy, made with grapes, elderflower and raspberries they grow themselves, as well as a whisky-like spirit made from leftover beer they collect from local breweries.
She'd like to get her products on liquor store shelves, but that would require considerably scaling up their operation to create the volume the Crown corporation requires.
"Our business model is that we are a small line in an agricultural environment, we want to remain on a human scale," she said. "A business model like that is very difficult in the current environment."
All three distillers say the easiest way for the province to help small distilleries -- and free up shelf space at the SAQ -- would be to give distillers more freedom to sell their products, including to restaurants, at farmers markets and directly to customers online. They also believe distillers should get a break on the amount they have to remit to the SAQ for bottles sold without the corporation's help.
The SAQ says it is evaluating the possibility of putting in place "alternative channels" for sales as part of its changes, but did not specify what they might be.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
'Do not consume': Gift Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk, soy
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a specific chocolate brand sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Ontario to ban use of cellphones in school classrooms starting in September
Ontario is introducing a suite of measures that will crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools.
Health minister 'deeply appreciative' of doctors but capital gains changes here to stay
Health Minister Mark Holland says while he is 'deeply appreciative' of the work doctors in Canada do, the federal government has no plans to scrap the proposed capital gains tax changes outlined in the latest budget, despite opposition from the Canadian Medical Association.
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
BREAKING Quebec to invest $603 million to protect the French language
Quebec will invest $603 million over five years to counter the decline of French in the province, French Language Minister Jean-Francois Roberge announced Sunday.
Key mediator Qatar urges Israel and Hamas to do more to reach a cease-fire deal
A senior Qatari official has urged Israel and Hamas to show "more commitment and more seriousness" in ceasefire negotiations in interviews with Israeli media, as pressure builds to reach a deal that would free some Israeli hostages and bring a ceasefire in the nearly seven-month-long war in Gaza.
Here's where Canadians are living abroad: report
A recent report sheds light on Canadians living abroad--estimated at around four million people in 2016—and the public policies that impact them.
Campus anti-war protesters dig in across U.S. as schools, police take action
Students protesting the Israel-Hamas war woke up in tents at college campuses across the United States Sunday morning planning more protests demanding that schools cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies accused of enabling the conflict.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario to ban use of cellphones in school classrooms starting in September
Ontario is introducing a suite of measures that will crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools.
-
BOS LEADS TOR 3-1
BOS LEADS TOR 3-1 Marchand stars again, Swayman solid as Bruins push frustrated Leafs to the brink
Brad Marchand became the Bruins' all-time leading playoff goal-scorer and added an assist as Boston suffocated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' first-round playoff series.
-
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
Ottawa
-
What is a 'halal mortgage'? Does it make housing more accessible?
The 2024 federal budget announced on April 16 included plans to introduce “halal mortgages” as a way to increase access to home ownership.
-
Vanier home fire displaces 2 adults, firefighters say
The Ottawa Fire Services says two residents have been displaced following a fire that happened in the second floor of a two-storey double home in Vanier.
-
'Do not consume': Gift Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk, soy
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a specific chocolate brand sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Bidders express interest in buying all or part of SaltWire newspaper business
A Toronto-based restructuring firm says several bidders have offered to buy all or part of SaltWire Network and The Halifax Herald, the two insolvent companies that operate Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper enterprise.
-
Health minister 'deeply appreciative' of doctors but capital gains changes here to stay
Health Minister Mark Holland says while he is 'deeply appreciative' of the work doctors in Canada do, the federal government has no plans to scrap the proposed capital gains tax changes outlined in the latest budget, despite opposition from the Canadian Medical Association.
-
Halifax Wanderers kick off season with home opener against Ottawa
Halifax’s professional soccer team kicks off its sixth season against Ottawa on Saturday with a sold-out crowd of 6,500 fans on the Wanderers Grounds.
N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Canada recognizes housing as a human right. Few provinces have followed suit
As more Canadians find themselves struggling to afford or find housing, the country's smallest province is the only one that can point to legislation recognizing housing as a human right.
Northern Ontario
-
Thunderstorm watches lifted in northeastern Ont., new special weather statements issued for freezing rain
Environment Canada has lifted the thunderstorm watches issued on Saturday for northeastern Ontario – however, has since issued special weather statements warning of freezing rain from Chapeau, Ont. to Sturgeon Lake, Ont. beginning Monday.
-
Ontario to ban use of cellphones in school classrooms starting in September
Ontario is introducing a suite of measures that will crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools.
-
French River area preparing for worsening flooding with more rain expected
The Municipality of French River has been under a flood watch since Thursday evening and many residents told CTV News that they fear the already high water levels combined with the rain forecasted in the coming days may cause more widespread flooding.
London
-
5 people 'narrowly' escape residence during early morning fire
Working smoke alarms and an alert passerby are credited with saving the lives of several people after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s south end early Sunday morning.
-
Police, fire crews investigating 'suspicious fire' in vacant London, Ont. building
London police and fire inspectors are investigating a fire in a vacant building on South Street Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating after senior drowns in Meaford
Police in Meaford are investigating after a senior drowned Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Stolen laptop, parking dispute, $0.05 property tax bill
A ransom for a stolen laptop, a parking dispute at a Kitchener apartment building, and a five-cent property tax bill round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
-
Man found unconscious and seriously hurt in Kitchener parking lot, police investigating
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they found a man unconscious in a Kitchener parking lot with serious injuries.
Windsor
-
Summerlike temperatures expected in Windsor, Ont.
The calendar may read late April but Sunday is going to feel a lot like summer with the daytime high soaring into the mid-20s.
-
'Altercation involving a knife' prompts several charges for 21-year-old man
A man is facing several charges after allegedly possessing a knife during an altercation and fleeing from police early Sunday morning.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO From Windsor high school grad to New York Giant: Theo Johnson selected in NFL Draft
A former graduate of Holy Names Catholic High School in Windsor will soon be moving to New York after being selected during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Barrie
-
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
-
Police investigating after senior drowns in Meaford
Police in Meaford are investigating after a senior drowned Saturday morning.
-
All things maple syrup celebrated at annual Elmvale festival
Despite the poor weather, a festival celebrating all things maple syrup drew thousands of people to Elmvale on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Wrong-way driver causes crash on Highway 99: Surrey RCMP
A crash on Highway 99 Sunday morning was caused by a driver going the wrong way on Highway 99, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver is one step closer to getting a Filipino cultural centre, society says
As the Lower Mainland's Filipino community gathered in South Vancouver for Lapu-Lapu Day on Saturday, one of the festival's organizers set its sights on creating a future focal point for such gatherings.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
Canucks defeat Predators in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead
J.T. Miller had a goal and assist and the Vancouver Canucks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 to re-take the lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Haida Elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
Winnipeg
-
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Canadian history sizes down in small scale model competition
A Winnipeg scale model builder is using his craft to showcase a large piece of Canadian history in miniature form.
-
Ice pileup warnings for Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg this weekend
With heavy wind gusts expected along Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg this weekend, the provincial government is warning residents and property owners about potential ice pileups.
Calgary
-
Man in serious but non-life-threatening condition following Sunday hit-and-run
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
-
Family arrives safely in Calgary after escaping the war in Gaza
It was a long-awaited reunion at the Calgary International Airport Saturday as Ossama Zaqqout hugged his parents, who had just arrived after fleeing the war in Gaza.
-
1 dead in two-vehicle collision on Highway 69 Saturday morning
A Fort McMurray resident is dead following a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning on Highway 69 near the Saline Creek Parkway.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton resident dead in Saturday evening motorcycle crash on Highway 16
An Edmonton resident is dead after a motorcycle crash early Saturday evening in Strathcona County.
-
1 dead in two-vehicle collision on Highway 69 Saturday morning
A Fort McMurray resident is dead following a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning on Highway 69 near the Saline Creek Parkway.
-
Oilers coach calls McDavid and Draisaitl’s playoff performances remarkable
Kris Knoblauch is five months into watching Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl go to work.
Regina
-
Regina's Dunlop Art Gallery welcomes new installation
'Feel through the Deepness to see,' an art installation by artist Rita McKeough, will be calling the Dunlop Art Gallery home for the next two months.
-
Annual model train showcase rolls into Regina
Regina's annual model train showcase rolled into town this weekend at the Caledonian Curling Club.
-
Commissionaires at RPL Central Branch named regional team of the year
The team of Commissionaires at The Regina Public Library’s downtown branch have received one of the organization’s top honours.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon care home workers escalating strike action
Workers at group homes run by LutherCare Communities in Saskatoon are escalating their strike action.
-
Saskatoon Indigenous and Palestinian communities gather in collective prayer for Gaza
On Saturday, in a display of cross-cultural solidarity, members of the Indigenous and Palestinian communities gathered in Saskatoon for an event steeped in prayer and dance.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after body found at recycling facility
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling facility Friday morning.