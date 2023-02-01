Police investigating double stabbing at Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve apartment

Montreal police say two men are in hospital Wednesday night with stab wounds after an altercation in a home in the city's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., police received a 911 call about a man screaming in an apartment near the intersection of Sherbrooke Street East and Beauclerk Street.

When officers arrived, they found two men -- a 19-year-old victim and a 34-year-old suspect -- who were conscious with upper body injuries from a "sharp object," according to a police spokesperson.

Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say the men attacked each other following a possible conflict.

The investigation is ongoing.