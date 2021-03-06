MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating an attempted drive-by shooting in Riviere-des-Prairies on Saturday night.

Police said the shots were fired at 5:15 p.m. in front of a residence on 41st Ave. The shots were seemingly aimed at two people, both of whom are known to police.

Both victims were unhurt and were not taken to hospital.

Two suspects fled north on 41st Ave.

No arrests have yet been made.