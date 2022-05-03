Police investigating after two bodies discovered in Quebec's Basse-Cote-Nord

The bodies of two people were found Monday evening in a wooded area of the Basse-Côte-Nord in eastern Quebec.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was unable to provide details on this discovery. The sex and approximate ages of the two people were unknown.

The bodies were found around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Route 138 in Natashquan, about 375 kilometres east of Sept-Îles. It is unclear if they were seen by passersby or by police officers.

However, the SQ believes that these are suspicious deaths. Police officers usually assigned to this type of investigation have been requested to the scene.

