Police investigating after man's body found below Ville-Marie Expressway

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a body was found under the Ville-Marie Expressway (Route 136) in Montreal, near Atwater Ave.

Around 9:25 a.m., a 911 call was made concerning an inanimate man found under an elevated section of the road. The man was not breathing, and was later confirmed dead.

The case was transferred from Montreal police (SPVM) to the SQ, and an investigation is ongoing.