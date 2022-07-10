Police investigating after gunshots ring out Sunday morning in Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene of gunshots early Sunday morning, and officers are trying to piece together what happened.

Police say a 911 call at 3 a.m. reported gunshots on St. Hubert St. near Beaubien St. in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

"There could have been an altercation that occurred outside," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

Police did not locate a victim and called in the K-9 unit to help scour the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.