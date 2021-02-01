VERDUN -- Montreal police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was stabbed in Verdun early Monday morning.

A 911 call was placed just before 3 a.m. reporting a stabbing on LaSalle Boulevard and Troy.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim who had sustained injuries to his upper body.

The man was transported to hospital, his current condition is unknown.

Forensic investigators are working to determine the details of the incident.

A K-9 unit was also called to investigate the scene.