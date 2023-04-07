Police investigate second death in relation to Quebec ice storm

A second person has died in relation to the ice storm that has swept across Quebec and Ontario this week and left hundreds of thousands without electricity.

According to police, a 75-year-old man was found by his wife after he was using a diesel-powered generator in the garage of a home in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, a small city northwest of Montreal.

Police said the man's body was found Thursday evening.

Emergency services officials said Friday they have had to assess at least 82 people in Montreal and Laval for carbon monoxide poisoning since Wednesday as people become desperate to find ways to stay warm and fed in their homes during the outage.

Urgences-santé advised people on Twitter not to use fuel-burning appliances indoors, even if a power outage is prolonged.

Quebec Premier François Legault spoke about the man's death Friday during a visit to Les Coteaux, Que., a town west of Montreal where a man in his 60s also died Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was trying to clear branches off his property on Rue Principale around 10:30 a.m. when one of them fell on him. First responders tried to revive the man, who was unconscious, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating but say it appears to be an accident.

This is a developing story. More details to come.