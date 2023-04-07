Power outage: At least 82 people assessed for carbon monoxide poisoning

At least 82 people have had to be assessed in Montreal and Laval for carbon monoxide poisoning since Wednesday, says Urgences-santé, while thousands of Quebecers are still without power following the ice storm and freezing rain.

Of those assessed, 43 people were reported earlier to have been taken to hospital. A new assessment of those assessed did not specify the number of hospitalizations.

Urgences-santé reported no deaths as of Friday morning.

The Montreal public health (DRSPM) has reported about 60 cases in its territory. However, it should be noted that some interventions may not yet be counted.

According to the DRSPM, "these intoxications put pressure on the emergency rooms, some of which have an occupancy rate exceeding 200 per cent," it said in a press release.

"This is an exceptional situation. (...) I've never seen so many cases reported at the same time," said Simon Bilodeau, head of the DRSPM's emergency measures office.

On Thursday, Urgences-santé advised people on Twitter not to use fuel-burning appliances indoors, even if a power outage is prolonged.

"If you use a generator, place it outside in a ventilated area and away from doors and windows," it also recommended.

At the height of the crisis, more than one million Hydro-Quebec customers were plunged into darkness after Wednesday's storm. As of Friday morning, 675,000 customers were still without power.

