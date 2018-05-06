Police hand out more than 240 tickets outside Hells Angels meeting
Members of the Hells Angels ride outside the Hells Angels Nomads compound during the group's Canada Run event in Carlsbad Springs, Ont., near Ottawa, on Saturday, July 23, 2016. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 11:56AM EDT
Quebec provincial police say they handed out more than 240 tickets Saturday outside a major gathering of Hells Angels and other alleged criminal biker gangs.
Some 370 bikers were intercepted in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.
Most of the citations were for non-conforming motorcycle equipment or speeding.
One vehicle was also seized for a Highway Safety Code violation.
No arrests were made.
Police roadblocks could be seen along the highway leading to the hotel where the annual gathering was held.
