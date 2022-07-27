Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.

An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The incident is being investigated by Quebec's bureau of investigations (BEI).

According to the BEI, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police (SJSR) received a 911 call at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday from a man saying he had just done something terrible.

When police arrived at his home on Biat St., they found the man, who is an RCMP officer, armed with a knife.

Shots were fired and the 48-year-old man was hit by at least one projectile.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Inside the home, police discovered a woman and a teenager, both seriously injured.

They were transported to hospital in serious condition.

"It was pretty dramatic. They're a good family," said Carmelo Perricone, a neighbour. "They're good people. In theory, we never would have suspected something dramatic like this to happen."

Six BEI investigators were assigned to analyze the circumstances surrounding the incident, supported by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them via their website.



- With files from The Canadian Press and CTV's Luca Caruso Moro.