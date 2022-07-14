Police officer, suspect injured in downtown Montreal shooting

Quebec's independent bureau of investigations (BEI) is looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left two people injured, including a Montreal police (SPVM) officer.

Police received a 911 call at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday about a conflict involving an armed man in Cabot Square.

According to the BEI, officers arrived on the scene and located a man in possession of a firearm.

However, he refused to obey orders and fled on foot, causing a police pursuit.

"While the SPVM officers were pursuing the man, at least one shot was fired," the bureau states. "One police officer was shot in the leg."

The BEI continues: "police officers then briefly lost sight of the man before locating him in an alley" near Hope Avenue and René-Lévesque Boulevard.

The officers managed to subdue the man, and both injured parties were transported to hospital.

The suspect suffered a leg injury that "could have been caused by a firearm projectile."

The bureau notes their lives are not in danger.

Six BEI investigators have been assigned to the case, with support from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact them via their website.