Man injured during a police intervention, Quebec police watchdog investigating

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating following a police intervention in a case of domestic violence in the Montérégie region, where a man allegedly injured himself.

According to initial information provided to the BEI, Rechilieu-Saint-Laurent police (RIPRSL) officers responded to a 911 call from a woman shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, indicating that she had been the victim of domestic violence in a residence in the municipality of Carignan, on Montreal's South Shore.

When police arrived on Granit St., the woman was outside while a man, armed with a knife, was inside the house and had inflicted serious injuries on himself, the report says.

The BEI says the police succeeded in disarming the 30-year-old man, and he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The BEI assigned six investigators to validify the information from the police.

The bureau is asking anyone who may have witnessed this event to contact them via their website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca/nous.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 2, 2022.