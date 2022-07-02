Man injured during a police intervention, Quebec police watchdog investigating
Man injured during a police intervention, Quebec police watchdog investigating
Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating following a police intervention in a case of domestic violence in the Montérégie region, where a man allegedly injured himself.
According to initial information provided to the BEI, Rechilieu-Saint-Laurent police (RIPRSL) officers responded to a 911 call from a woman shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, indicating that she had been the victim of domestic violence in a residence in the municipality of Carignan, on Montreal's South Shore.
When police arrived on Granit St., the woman was outside while a man, armed with a knife, was inside the house and had inflicted serious injuries on himself, the report says.
The BEI says the police succeeded in disarming the 30-year-old man, and he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The BEI assigned six investigators to validify the information from the police.
The bureau is asking anyone who may have witnessed this event to contact them via their website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca/nous.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 2, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
BREAKING | Police identify Saanich, B.C., gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have publicly identified the two gunmen killed during a shootout with police at a bank in Saanich on Tuesday.
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Anti-Taliban law could be tweaked to get more humanitarian aid to Afghans: minister
A law outlawing any dealings with the Taliban, which charities complain is impeding their ability to help needy Afghans, could be adjusted by the federal government to give more flexibility to aid agencies.
Biden intends to nominate a conservative, anti-abortion lawyer to federal judgeship, Kentucky Democrats say
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer to a federal judgeship, two Kentucky Democrats informed of the decision say.
Russian forces press assault on eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday.
'You do not want this' virus: California man with monkeypox urges others to get vaccinated
A California man has posted a widely-shared video in an attempt to educate people about the monkeypox virus outbreak, to encourage people to get vaccinated if they're eligible and to make it very clear: 'You do not want this.'
Technoblade, Minecraft YouTuber watched by millions, dead at 23
Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at the age of 23 following a year-long battle with cancer, his family announced Friday.
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
Toronto
-
26-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by alleged drunk driver in downtown Toronto identified
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver in downtown Toronto on Canada Day has been identified by his family.
-
Rescued Afghanistan dogs arrive at Toronto sanctuary
Ten dogs who were evacuated from Afghanistan by the animal welfare group No Dogs Left Behind arrived in Toronto during the long weekend.
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
Atlantic
-
N.B. woman facing impaired driving charge after SUV collides with RCMP vehicle
A 50-year-old New Brunswick woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a head-on collision with a fully marked RCMP vehicle in the village of Tracadie.
-
Halifax District RCMP investigating North Preston shooting that left one injured
Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting that happened in North Preston Friday night.
-
Fire at Kentville grocery store sends two firefighters to hospital; investigation ongoing
A fire at a grocery store in Kentville, N.S., caused significant damage to the storefront and sent two people to hospital.
London
-
Saturday morning fire in north London deemed suspicious: London police
London police and London fire are investigating after a fire broke out at a north London underground parking garage early Saturday morning.
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
-
14-year-old charged after fireworks set off on GO train in Toronto
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after fireworks were set off on a GO train in Toronto Thursday night, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Disabled athlete attempting to cross Lake Superior
A Toronto man is getting set to become the first disabled athlete to cross Lake Superior on a paddleboard. Mike Shoreman, who made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie Friday, has already crossed Lake Erie, and most recently crossed Lake Huron. He is raising money for youth mental wellness.
-
Bracebridge OPP locate body of missing man
Ontario Provincial Police officers from Bracebridge located body of missing man on Friday.
-
Tractor trailer collision on HWY 11 near Tilden Lake
All lanes of Highway 11 at Micro Tower Rd in the Hearst area near Tilden Lake are closed due to a tractor trailer collision.
Calgary
-
Community pays tribute to Chinese railroad workers
Members of Calgary's Chinese community paid tribute to Chinese railroad workers Friday, in a Canada Day wreath laying ceremony.
-
1 in hospital following early-morning shooting downtown
A man is in serious condition following an early-morning shooting in Calgary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, U.S. man facing charges
Edmonton police announced Saturday that 13-year-old Lila Smith, who had been missing for a week, was found safe in Oregon, U.S.
Kitchener
-
Tre Ford, former UW football star, makes first career CFL start with the Edmonton Elks
Tre Ford, the former University of Waterloo football star, made history at the Edmonton Elks game on Friday night.
-
Waterloo man arrested for setting off fireworks on the road
A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after setting off fireworks on a Waterloo road.
-
Weekend performances at St. Jacobs Country Playhouse cancelled due to COVID-19
Drayton Entertainment has cancelled this weekend's performances of Mamma Mia at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse due to COVID-19 cases in the company.
Vancouver
-
UBC researcher planning jellyfish world tour
A UBC researcher will soon embark on the trip of a lifetime, circling the globe over the course of several months to further her understanding of a creature that has captivated her for years: jellyfish.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify Saanich, B.C., gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have publicly identified the two gunmen killed during a shootout with police at a bank in Saanich on Tuesday.
-
Chilliwack RCMP issue warning after catalytic converter thefts at local lakes
Mounties in Chilliwack are warning the public about a string of recent catalytic converter thefts at a pair of local recreation areas.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, U.S. man facing charges
Edmonton police announced Saturday that 13-year-old Lila Smith, who had been missing for a week, was found safe in Oregon, U.S.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
-
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
Windsor
-
Vehicle collision in Leamington, Ont. claims life of motorcyclist
One person is deceased and another was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Leamington on Canada Day.
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
-
Chatham-Kent police warn public of 'grandparent scam'
The Chatham-Kent Police Service is warning the public after two elderly women fell victim to something known as the “grandparent scam" and lost thousands of dollars.
Regina
-
Zagimē Anishinabēk First Nation to receive over $20M in compensation for treaty land entitlement claim
A tripartite settlement agreement was signed between the government of Saskatchewan, the federal government and the Zagimē Anishinabēk First Nation on Thursday, allowing the First Nation to acquire over 180,000 acres of land.
-
Cyclist in hospital following collision with vehicle in Moose Jaw
One person is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in Moose Jaw on Friday evening.
-
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
Ottawa
-
Nearly 100 vehicles towed from downtown vehicle control zone since Wednesday: Bylaw
Ottawa police say residents and visitors will continue to see an enhanced police presence in downtown Ottawa today, as the cleanup begins from Canada's 155th birthday party.
-
Ottawa man arrested at gunpoint after allegedly pulling knife on RCMP officers
Ottawa police say a 19-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a knife on RCMP officers Friday night.
-
Perth, Ont. hospital emergency department closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
The emergency room at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital in Perth will remain closed until Thursday because of a staffing shortage.
Saskatoon
-
Don’t let summer fun leave you in debt, financial expert says
As Canadians are feeling the urge to spend on summer fun, one financial advisor recommends being realistic and cautious this year.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
-
'Respect and Honour' theme for Saskatoon Canada Day celebrations
Canada Day will look a little different in Saskatoon as things move downtown.