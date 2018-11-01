

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are keeping tight-lipped about their search of a home and property in Park Extension for clues about a missing woman.

Josiane Arguin was last seen leaving her home Sept. 1. at 8 a.m. without any of her personal belongings.

Officers set up a post on D'Anvers St. on Wednesday, near Bloomfield Ave. in Park Extension, while they examined the house the missing 34-year-old woman lived in with her boyfriend.

They covered her windows with black plastic, which could mean they are using techniques to search the home's interior for traces of bodily fluids.

Forensic investigators also dug holes in the woman's backyard, and on Thursday specialized sniffer dogs from the Ontario Provincial Police arrived to assist in the search. Police would not say whether they are looking for a body or clues.

Their search ended at 7 a.m. Friday.

At the time of her disappearance, Arguin’s family said they were worried about her health and safety because she has had suicidal thoughts and they were concerned about some of the people with whom she spent her time.

Police say they've spoken with Arguin’s friends and are treating this as a missing persons case. At this point, they say there's no reason to treat it as a homicide.

She was last seen wearing a white camisole, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, black pants, and black Champion brand running shoes.

Arguin has a tattoo of a bird and other figures on the right side of her torso.

Arguin speaks French, has pale skin, light brown hair, and stands 160 cm and 60 kg (5'3", 130 lbs).

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.