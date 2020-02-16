ST-LAMBERT -- A man was taken to hospital after being shot at least once in St-Lambert on Sunday.

According to Longueuil police the shooting took place at around 2 p.m. on Victoria Ave. near Green.

The man was struck with what appeared to be a projectile according to police and he was quickly taken to hospital where police said his life is not in danger.

A spokesperson for Longueuil police said a motive has yet to be determined. Anyone with information is asked to call (450) 463-7211.

Gunfire in Montreal also left one person dead and two other injured in the same day in Montreal.