Police don't fear for life of St-Lambert shooting victim
Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 5:34PM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 16, 2020 7:32PM EST
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
ST-LAMBERT -- A man was taken to hospital after being shot at least once in St-Lambert on Sunday.
According to Longueuil police the shooting took place at around 2 p.m. on Victoria Ave. near Green.
The man was struck with what appeared to be a projectile according to police and he was quickly taken to hospital where police said his life is not in danger.
A spokesperson for Longueuil police said a motive has yet to be determined. Anyone with information is asked to call (450) 463-7211.
Gunfire in Montreal also left one person dead and two other injured in the same day in Montreal.