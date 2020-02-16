Two men are in the hospital but expected to recover after being shot in Montreal Sunday morning.

According to SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comptois, a 911 call was made at 4 a.m. after gunshots were reported at a bar on St. Hubert St. near St. Zotique St. in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough of Montreal.

Officers found a 29-year-old male in a bar with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. He was conscious and transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Comptois said there were gunshots reported inside and outside of the bar and a bullet hole was found on a parked car.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

No one else was hurt, but the SPVM received a report 15 minutes later after a 25-year-old man reported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was in critical condition at the time, but his condition has stabilized.

Comptois said officers will interview the victim when he is physically able to respond to questions.

She added that investigators do not have evidence connecting the two shootings at the moment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.