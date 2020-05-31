MONTREAL -- A protest Sunday by thousands of Montrealers against police brutality and racial profiling turned violent as some protestors clashed with police and threw rocks, lit fires, smashed windows and looted some local businesses.

About three hours into the march that started out peacefully, Montreal police declared the gathering illegal after they say projectiles were thrown at officers who responded with pepper spray and tear gas.

Tensions flared after demonstrators made their way back to the starting point, in the shadow of Montreal police headquarters downtown.

Windows were smashed, fires were set and the situation degenerated into a game of cat-and-mouse between pockets of protesters and police trying to disperse them.

Some protestors were seen looting local stores, such as Steve's Music Store, which is on Ste-Catherine St. E. not far from Montreal police headquarters on St-Urbain St.

The STM, Montreal's public transit authority, shut down service on the Montreal metro's green line, which covers the stretch of downtown where Montreal's police headquarters are located, around 9 p.m.

Demonstrators had gathered to denounce racist violence and police impunity before marching -- both in the U.S. and at home.

“Racism is a Quebec Problem Too,” “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans were written across signs from the thousands who started gathering around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Maisonneuve Blvd. and St. Urbain St.

The protesters joined the massive protests and unrest across the continent and internationally sparked by the death of George Floyd – the black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, who has been charged with murder.

Organizers drew attention to Floyd's death, but also others across the United States and Canada. They publicized the event on the Justice for George Floyd & All victims of police racism Facebook event.

Montreal police (SPVM) were out in large numbers to watch the crowds, and organizers attempted to keep people physically distant from each other without much success. The vast majority of protesters came with masks.

The SPVM tweeted that officers observed illegal activity, and asked protesters to follow all laws and regulations.

After having listened to several speeches, the demonstrators headed for the American consulate.

Similar rallies took place outside the United States in London, Copenhagen and Berlin this weekend as well.

Thousands of Torontonians also took to the streets Saturday a few days after the death of Régis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell from the balcony of a 24th-floor apartment in the presence of police.

In a series of posts on Twitter earlier today, Mayor Valérie Plante condemned "violence, racism and systemic discrimination."

"No matter the status, origin or skin color, everyone has the right to expect fair and equitable treatment and I will not make any compromises in this regard in Montreal. The City is engaged in a major project to combat racial and social profiling," she wrote.

Her message was badly received by activists who took turns on the microphone before the start of the march to demand more concrete actions.

"Where is she?" asked social worker Vincent Mousseau.

- The Canadian Press contributed to this report