Police call on public's help solving recent shootings
Published Saturday, December 7, 2019 8:09PM EST
A file photo of a Montreal police officer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are calling on the public to help solve a series of shootings.
On Saturday the SPVM asked anyone with information on the shootings to come forward.
The request comes less than a week after Mayor Valerie Plante called on Ottawa to pass stricter gun control laws following a series of incidents involving gunfire.
Those include an incident where one driver shot another, a shooting in a Dorval parking lot, a shooting in the East End and shots fired at a downtown hotel.
According to police any information will be given to a newly formed squad tasked with combating criminal groups and firearms offences.