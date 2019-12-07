MONTREAL -- Montreal police are calling on the public to help solve a series of shootings.

On Saturday the SPVM asked anyone with information on the shootings to come forward.

The request comes less than a week after Mayor Valerie Plante called on Ottawa to pass stricter gun control laws following a series of incidents involving gunfire.

Those include an incident where one driver shot another, a shooting in a Dorval parking lot, a shooting in the East End and shots fired at a downtown hotel.

According to police any information will be given to a newly formed squad tasked with combating criminal groups and firearms offences.