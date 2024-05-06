Fire at Tamaracouta Scout Reserve destroys main building

Police are investigating after a fire broke out at a former Scouts Canada camp in the Laurentians over the weekend.

The fire at Tamaracouta Scout Reserve on Saturday afternoon caused "complete damage to the main office lodge building," according to a spokesperson from Scouts Canada.

No injuries were reported.

The organization has fenced off the site in Mille-Iles, about 20 kilometres northwest of Saint-Jerome.

A historical Scouting landmark, the camp and property have been closed since 2018 following "years of successive financial hardship."

According to Scouts Canada, numerous municipal heritage buildings on the property needed urgent structural and electrical repairs, as well as a new septic system. A spokesperson said a warden visited the site five days a week since its closure for "maintenance and security."

The property was put up for sale in 2023.



The the main office lodge building at Tamaracouta Scout Reserve was destroyed (CTV News)Police are investigating the cause of the fire. Scouts Canada said it is supporting police in the investigation.