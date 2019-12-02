MONTREAL -- A man was shot on Monday evening in a Dorval parking lot.

Gunfire rang out in a parking lot, near 55th Ave. in Dorval around 10:15 p.m., according to an SPVM spokesperson

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man shot in the upper body. He was conscious but seriously injured, the SPVM spokesperson said.

First responders rushed him to the hospital. He told officers he did not know why he was targeted, the SPVM spokesperson added.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, but it is unclear if the car was linked to the shooting, the spokesperson added.

Investigators will canvas the area for clues and try to understand what happened.