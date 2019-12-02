MONTREAL -- One driver shot another on Monday after a case of road rage turned violent, police said, snarling rush-hour traffic in St-Leonard as officers investigated.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m., when the drivers of a car and a van became engaged in an altercation on the service road beside Highway 40 near Langelier Blvd.

The driver of the car drove alongside the van, pulled out a gun and shot the van's driver in the upper body before speeding off, a Montreal police spokesperson said.

First responders rushed the injured man to a hospital, but he was conscious, and his life is not considered to be in danger, the spokesperson added.

Officers cordoned off the scene, and directed traffic around the incident, closing part of the Highway 40 East, and all the service road lanes in the area.

The closures reduced traffic on the service road to a crawl on Monday afternoon, but at 4 p.m., the road reopened. Traffic steadily decreased and as of 4:30 p.m., the service road was clear in the area, though rush hour traffic slowed on the adjacent highway.

The victim is a delivery driver from Monsieur Livre-Tout, a Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu company.

As of Monday afternoon, the company said they had no news about their employee, a man in his 20s.

With files from Matthew Lapierre of CTV News Montreal and the Canadian Press